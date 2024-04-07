Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 1,859 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 162,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

