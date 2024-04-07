Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 42,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 564.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of INTC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,224,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

