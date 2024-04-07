Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 19,853 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Assurant makes up about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 355,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

