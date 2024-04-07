Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 556,003 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

