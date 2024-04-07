Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.61 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $356.87. 1,804,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.72 and its 200-day moving average is $441.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

