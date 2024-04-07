Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.8 %

VRT traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.34. 7,879,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

