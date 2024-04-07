Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

