Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 639 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,264 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

