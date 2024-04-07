Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $2.94 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 713,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

