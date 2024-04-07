Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $4.21 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.27% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 29,914,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,140,039. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

