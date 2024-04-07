Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

WBA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

