Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $91.69. 470,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.