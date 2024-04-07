Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

