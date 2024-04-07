Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $750.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

