Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,702. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

