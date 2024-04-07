Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for 0.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 74,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 169,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.30 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.51%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.