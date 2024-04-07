WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $300.60 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $300.60 million and $7.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,160,040,159 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,228,863 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,159,831,347.608067 with 3,430,020,052.9537954 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08635449 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,530,683.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

