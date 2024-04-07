Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $138.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

