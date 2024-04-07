Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $42.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NovoCure Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.42.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 in the last ninety days. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NovoCure by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

