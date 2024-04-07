Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

