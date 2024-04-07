Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HOWL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Werewolf Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.