Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 839 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

