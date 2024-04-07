Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 277.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.