Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.07.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
