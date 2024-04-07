WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $8.78 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $818,171.76 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00146030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

