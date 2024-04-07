Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $5.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,517,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.76 on Friday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

