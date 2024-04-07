Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 569 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

