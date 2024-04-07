Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA BILS remained flat at $99.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,702. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

