Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.