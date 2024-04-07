Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $214,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

VOE traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $153.48. 239,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,191. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

