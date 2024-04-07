Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

