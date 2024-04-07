Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 15,802 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,320,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWL traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $126.08. 286,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

