Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RPV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. 126,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

