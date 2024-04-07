World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.43 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $218.43 million and $7.05 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00069757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006369 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,899,319 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

