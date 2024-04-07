Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.