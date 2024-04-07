XXEC Inc. Sells 21,652 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.4% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

