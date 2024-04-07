Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZVRA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 738.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.