Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

