Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $25.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $783.50. 1,197,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

