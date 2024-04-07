Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $108.59. 2,645,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,182. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

