Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Confluent by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Confluent by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Confluent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,622. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

