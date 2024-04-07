Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,742,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

ANET traded up $8.83 on Friday, hitting $297.60. 1,451,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

