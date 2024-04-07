Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.36.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.8 %

HubSpot stock traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $670.00. The stock had a trading volume of 904,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.22 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

