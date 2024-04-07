Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $836,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. 888,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.