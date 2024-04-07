Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,543 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.4 %

SLB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. 9,994,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

