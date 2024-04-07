Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 114,250 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 217.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,250 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,258,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

