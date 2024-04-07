Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 484.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,893 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

FCX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

