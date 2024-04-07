Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $19.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.82. 2,074,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.56. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

