Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,855,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.35. 337,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,347. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.38. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.