Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.37% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 206,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

