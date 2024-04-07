Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

