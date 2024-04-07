Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.77 on Friday, reaching $1,594.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,387. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.32 and a 12-month high of $1,651.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,454.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,774.83.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

